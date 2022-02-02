CADILLAC — Thefts of catalytic converters from parked vehicles have become commonplace in Northern Michigan and local law enforcement say Wexford County has been hit especially hard by these crimes of opportunity.
The latest victim of such a theft is the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, located at 7545 East 34 Road.
Executive Director Amy Gibbs said over the weekend two people coming from the direction of the Moose Lodge next door walked over to where their box truck and delivery truck were parked.
“We came to work this morning ready to get the busy week started and our box truck and delivery truck had both been vandalized,” Gibbs said. “The catalytic converter on the box truck was removed and the delivery truck’s pipe was cut.”
ReStore manager Ben Banks was the first to notice the damage to the trucks when he came into work Monday.
Banks said the pair removed the catalytic converter from the box truck and it appears as though they were starting to remove the converter from the delivery truck but left before finishing the job.
“They might have gotten spooked,” said Banks, who was able to get a look at the suspects through video taken by a surveillance camera at the store.
He said the pair, who he described as “skinny fellas,” came onto the property around 1:45 a.m., and weren’t there more than five minutes before leaving with the stolen converter.
While the camera caught the suspects in the act, the image doesn’t provide much detail; all you can see are basically a couple of shadows, he said. Banks added that they intend to contact the Moose Lodge to find out if they have cameras that might have captured better images of the suspects entering or leaving the scene.
Banks said the estimated cost of replacing the converter and fixing the damage to the other vehicle is around $1,500.
“This is a big problem for all who are hit,” Gibbs said. “Being a non-profit business, this hits home hard ... we need to get repairs before we can do our normal business of deliveries and pick ups from the ReStore. This takes away from our mission of building safe and affordable houses in Wexford and Osceola counties.”
Gibbs said when they looked into replacing the truck’s catalytic converter, the muffler shop employee told them about a number of similar incidents that have occurred recently in the area.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor on Tuesday confirmed that these types of crimes have been occurring on a regular basis.
“There’s a ton of it going on,” Taylor said.
The theft of catalytic converters from parked vehicles is not a new crime trend.
Michigan State Police Seventh District spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll said his agency started taking complaints about these types of incidents in May of last year. By June, those reports started to ramp up, which coincided with the price of metal going up, Carroll said. Complaints coming into the post have been taken in Wexford and Grand Traverse counties. He also said thefts have occurred all along the M-115 corridor, especially from Cadillac to Mesick.
While thefts have been occurring all over Northern Michigan, Carroll commented that they seem to be happening more in Wexford County, and more frequently in recent months.
A catalytic converter is an emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas into less-toxic pollutants. Criminals target those parts because the catalytic converters contain precious metals, including platinum and copper.
Carroll said these are crimes of opportunity, and likely not being perpetrated by one or two people. It’s more widespread than that, possibly due to the ease with which the part can be removed from a vehicle, requiring little more than a handheld, battery-powered saw.
Any vehicle parked for an extended period could be targeted, including those for sale on the side of road, and those parked in driveways and parking lots.
“They (the suspects) will go pretty much anywhere. There have been reports of people knocking on doors asking if a vehicle is for sale and they are told no,” Carroll previously told the Cadillac News. “A few days later, the person realizes their catalytic converter is gone.”
Carroll said if someone does that or if they inquire about a vehicle you are selling and don’t follow up, you may want to call the police. He said they may just be checking to see if someone is home.
The best protection against these crimes is to park your vehicle indoors and lock the building. Those without garages, however, may wish to invest in surveillance cameras for their property, Carroll said. Another tip is to keep a close eye on your neighborhood and report anything that seems out of the ordinary or suspicious.
Anyone with information regarding the Habitat for Humanity incident, or any other theft of catalytic converters, should contact the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 779-9216, the Cadillac MSP Post at (231) 779-6040 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
