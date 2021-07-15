Wexford County adds new COVID case on Wednesday

CADILLAC — Since June 1, daily COVID-19 case counts in the area have remained at or below 10 a day, which is a far cry from the worst period of the pandemic, which saw between 100 and nearly 300 cases every day from the end of March to the end of April.
Wexford County added a new case on Wednesday — one of only nine cases reported in Northern Michigan by District Health Department No. 10, which covers Wexford, Missaukee, Lake, Crawford, Kalkaska, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo and Oceana counties.
With the new case on Wednesday, Wexford County's case total is now 2,557. Case totals held at 1,271 in Missaukee County and 594 in Lake County.
Central Michigan District Health Department didn't have updated numbers for Osceola County, since they're now following the data publication schedule of the state of Michigan, which updates their website every Tuesday and Friday.
No new deaths have been reported in area counties since July 7.
According to information provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in Wexford County, 50.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 14.7% of people ages 12-15, 32.5% of those 16-19 years old; 28.5% of those 20-29 years old; 38.3% of those 30-39 years old; 46.2% of those 40-49 years old; 58.2% of those 50-64 years old; 77% of those 65-74 years old; and 78.3% of those age 75 and older.
In Missaukee County, 47% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 8.8% of people ages 12-15, 20.7% of those 16-19 years old; 23.2% of those 20-29 years old; 33.7% of those 30-39 years old; 39.6% of those 40-49 years old; 55.2% of those 50-64 years old; 77.1% of those 65-74 years old; and 76.1% of those age 75 and older.
In Lake County, 54.9% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 8.3% of people ages 12-15, 15.9% of those 16-19 years old; 29.4% of those 20-29 years old; 65.9% of those 30-39 years old; 69.6% of those 40-49 years old; 58% of those 50-64 years old; 60.7% of those 65-74 years old; and 60.7% of those age 75 and older.
In Osceola County, 39.5% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 6.6% of people ages 12-15, 18.9% of those 16-19 years old; 17.8% of those 20-29 years old; 24% of those 30-39 years old; 30.2% of those 40-49 years old; 48.6% of those 50-64 years old; 66.2% of those 65-74 years old; and 67.5% of those age 75 and older.
