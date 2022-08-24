Wexford County Airport brings back Wings and Wheels show

CADILLAC — After a successful first year, the Wexford County Airport is bringing back its now-annual Wings and Wheels car and airplane show.
Planes and vehicles will drive and fly in on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 234 is preceding the event with free flights for kids from 8 to 10 a.m. through its Young Eagles program. The association will also sponsor a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m.
Interim Manager David May said last year’s Wings and Wheels was still able to run, despite poor weather in the early morning. Although the rain kept many airplanes from flying in for the show, he said the airport saw around 2,000 people, and they’re expecting an even stronger attendance for year two.
Along with a larger display of fly-ins, May said they’ll be featuring more than 60 vehicles. Cadillac Glider Club flights have also been added to the agenda by popular demand. Last year, the group participated in the show with a demonstration, but they plan to return with an opportunity for the public to experience gliding themselves. May said there is a cost associated with glider rides.
Firs responders from around the Cadillac area are bringing rescue equipment for display, as well as ladder trucks and ambulances. The remote control club will also be on site to demonstrate its remote controlled cars. For safety reasons, the club’s remote controlled aircraft cannot be flown, but it will periodically fire up the engine on one of its stationary jets.
Much of the Wexford County Airport’s function is focused on importing and exporting materials for local industry and providing private flights, but May said they’re still an important public entity that the community should be made aware of.
“It’s more about community awareness, to let the folks know the airport is here, what we do, a little bit of exposure,” May said. “And also stimulate as much local interest in aviation as possible.”
Wings and Wheels is a family-friendly event, and May is asking that alcoholic beverages be kept at home, along with pets. Children are welcome, but they must not be left unattended. A bounce house, DJ and food vendors will all be available on airport grounds.
For those who cannot make the trek from the parking lot to the airport building, May said six-person golf carts will be making rounds to shuttle attendees.
