CADILLAC — While schools and businesses are going to feel the impact starting Wednesday of a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services executive order, so too will Wexford County government.
As part of the MDHHS's order, Wexford County will be having its board of commissioners meeting virtually to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the commissioners' upcoming meeting on Wednesday will be the first meeting since earlier in the year to be conducted virtually. With the new order lasting through Dec. 8, Koch also said the first commissioners meeting scheduled next month on Dec. 2 also will be virtual.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend:" by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
To attend by computer go to zoom.us and click on “Join‘ in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
The public also can view the meeting via YouTube by going to wexfordcounty.org/ circuit court page and click on the link or go to www.youtube.com/channel/UCo0cqCPLYsPS7c5O1dlOmnA?view_as=subscriber.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
As for the business of the county, several county agreements are scheduled to be discussed and renewed during the meeting including those with Infrastructure Alternatives (operation and maintenance of water production/distribution facilities), Michigan State University Extension, Sentinel Offender Services (GPS tethers), Mitel Support (phone system), and the veterinarian agreement at the Wexford County Animal Shelter (Meyer Vet Clinic).
The purchase of an animal control vehicle also is scheduled to be discussed. The vehicle, a 2021 Ford F250 Super Cab with added modifications, will cost $57,477, which Lt. Richard Denison said in correspondence in the agenda packet that, "funds in the current fund balance far exceeds the cost of the new vehicle and transport container."
To see the full agenda, go to /wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/November-18-2020.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Some or all commissioners could meet within the 28th Circuit Courtroom, while others could connect remotely via Zoom.
