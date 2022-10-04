Wexford County board to revisit Norther Lakes MOU

CADILLAC — Two weeks ago, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners rejected a memorandum of understanding from Grand Traverse County regarding the contract for Northern Lakes Community Mental Health.
On Wednesday, the board is scheduled again to look at the memorandum. Nothing has changed regarding the document but what might change is the board’s willingness to agree to it.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said the same as two weeks ago, the county legal counsel recommends the Wexford board agree to the memorandum and continue to work with the other five counties that make up Northern Lakes CMH.
“This has worked for a lot of years and the fact that Grand Traverse or any other county wants to review the contract, we have to work with them. We want to be involved in the process in order to represent our constituents,” Porterfield said. “If Grand Traverse decides to leave (Northern Lakes), at least we were able to be part of the process with the other counties.”
At the second meeting of September, the board discussed the memorandum. Commissioner Ben Townsend, who is a member of the NLCMH Board, said he didn’t believe Grand Traverse County is working in good faith. He said they were bluffing when they indicated they were going to leave the CMH earlier this year, which would dissolve the agency within a year.
He said it is evident in his mind Grand Traverse County still needs to be a part of the CMH. As an NLCMH board member, he is offended by how Grand Traverse is trying to manipulate things to get what they want and, in particular, get the CEO they want.
Despite the recommendation to approve the attorney-approved memorandum and to authorize chairman Gary Taylor to sign it on behalf of the county, the commissioners voted against doing that.
Although the board voted to not sign the MOU, Townsend conceded Wexford County will likely have to revisit it and probably vote to have Taylor sign it. While the county may end up doing that, Townsend said it doesn’t have to be on Grand Traverse County’s timeline.
Porterfield reiterated that point.
“I think it is in the best interest of our residents to save Northern Lakes and at least be part of the conversation so if we have to move in a different direction we have been a part of the discussion,” Porterfield said.
On May 4, Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. If the action proceeds, the authority will cease to exist as an entity and all six counties will have one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law.
If Grand Traverse County or any other county in the CMH opts to leave the authority, all six counties will have to find a new way to provide the mental health services they are responsible for. They can do it alone or they can partner with any other contiguous counties.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss a land purchase.
The county committee that was formed to determine how American Rescue Plan Act funds would be used recommended to Finance and Appropriations Committee to purchase a 1/2 acre parcel from the Cadillac First Church-Nazarene. The parcel is located across from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
The cost is not to exceed $6,000, with payment made from ARPA funds.
Porterfield said the county currently owns a small parcel of land, and the church’s parcel of land adjoins the county’s land.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also is streamed via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
