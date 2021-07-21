Wexford County BOC approves child care budget, dog license fee increases

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the 2022 child care budget, but one commissioner opposed the 2022 fee increases for dog licenses.
Joe Hurlburt was the lone dissenting vote as the commissioners voted 8-1 to pass increases to both one-year licenses and three-year licenses for both spay/neutered and intact animals. Hurlburt said he opposed the new fees based simply on it being an increase.
The new fees for one-year licenses are $10 (December to February) or $20 (delinquent months) for spay/neutered animals and $15 (December to February) or $30 (delinquent months) for intact animals
The new fees for three-year licenses are $25 (December to February) or $50 (delinquent months) for spay/neutered animals and $40 (December to February) or $80 (delinquent months) for intact animals.
The agenda packet stated the request would put the county in line with fees charged by surrounding counties. The new structure goes into effect for the 2022 licenses.
The county has been charging pet owners $3 for one-year licenses from December to February and $6 during delinquent months for spay/neutered animals since 1993. For intact animals, the county has been charging $5 for one-year licenses from December to February and $10 during delinquent months. Before Wednesday’s board action, the county had never offered three-year licenses.
The newly approved Wexford County Child Care Budget has a total expenditure of $651,999.71 and is proposed for the state’s 2022 fiscal year from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022. The commissioners voted 9-0 to approve a budget of $652,000.
According to the information from the meeting’s agenda packet, there was a minor change in the total expenditures of $15,000. Two other changes also were made because of the state’s Raise the Age legislation that goes into effect on Oct. 1, where the court will have 17-year-olds who would have been in adult court previously, according to the agenda packet. The budget sub-category changes reflect trying to think ahead about services that may be offered to the older juvenile population to prepare them for adulthood, etc., the packet information said.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board received its annual District Health Department No. 10 updates from Health Officer Kevin Hughes.
