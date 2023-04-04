Wexford County BOC to hear about second opioid settlement, discuss school resource officer

CADILLAC — In February the Wexford County Board of Commissioners learned of a settlement the county was getting from an opioid lawsuit and on Wednesday they will learn about a second one.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said this is a second and likely final settlement agreement the county will receive from the opioid lawsuits joined a few years ago. The settlements are tied to Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walmart agreements.
Previously Wexford County was informed it would receive nearly $1 million of the $26 million going to the 36 northern Michigan municipalities that joined the lawsuit, which will be allocated from the $26 billion national settlement with just four of the numerous defendants named in the lawsuit Wexford County joined.
Those funds will reimburse municipalities for the monies spent cleaning up the epidemic these companies created and for future prevention and treatment of opioid addiction in these 36 communities.
As for the amount the county would receive from this settlement, Porterfield wasn’t certain on Monday but he did say it would be paid out over 13 years.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss a memorandum of agreement for a school resource officer.
The Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District has been awarded a three-year grant to provide a school resource officer and all costs associated with the position will be fully funded by the grant and the ISD. The agreement was reviewed and approved by the county’s legal counsel.
The Human Resources/Public Safety Committee has recommended that the full board approve the memorandum for the officer.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
