CADILLAC — On Monday, a change was announced to an upcoming Wexford County committee meeting scheduled on Wednesday.
The Wexford County Finance Committee meeting has been moved from 4 p.m. Wednesday to noon. While the time changed, the meeting’s location will remain on the third floor of the Wexford county Courthouse in the Commissioners Room.
During the meeting, the committee is scheduled to discuss year-to-date revenue and expense reports, plus year-end budget adjustment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.