CADILLAC — For more than 30 years, Pam Blevins has committed herself to the well-being of senior citizens.
On Thursday, Blevins, now a senior citizen herself, agreed to become the next executive director of the Wexford County Council on Aging. For the past six years, she has been the interim director of various nursing homes and for the past six years, she has been licensed to do so in four states.
With the Cadillac resident and native’s retirement getting closer, Blevins said she wanted to finish her career a little closer to home.
“I saw the ad a month ago. I thought it doesn’t come up or open up very often. This is going to be my last working role before I retire,” she said. “I looked at the qualifications and I had that and I have experience in all the things they were looking for. I’m a senior myself so it will be a senior serving seniors.”
The qualifications included a bachelor’s degree, five or more years of senior and/or nonprofit management experience, previous success in establishing relationships with individuals and organizations of influence including funders, partner agencies and volunteers and a demonstrated ability to oversee and collaborate with staff.
She said working with senior citizens is a specialty and not something that everyone is cut out for. Blevins, however, said she has always enjoyed that role. She knows it takes patience and good listening skills.
When it comes to what she wants to do when she starts on July 1, Blevins said she doesn’t have anything set in stone, but she does know she wants to get out into the community.
“I want to get the word out there about what we offer and find out what services we don’t have that would be helpful to seniors,” she said. “I don’t know where the gaps are in services. I need to get in there and explore and get out into the community and see what seniors would be interested in.”
While Blevins is ready for the challenges the position will present, having a new executive director is something that only happened three times in its entire history. Since the mid-1970s, the Wexford County COA only had two executive directors. Blevins is the third in the nearly five-decade span.
In February, it was announced by the Wexford County COA Board of Directors that Erin Brotherton, RN, was picked to be the interim executive director of the senior citizen-focus agency, while the board conducts its search for a permanent replacement for former executive director Kathy Kimmel. The need arose after Kimmel submitted a notice of resignation on Feb. 4.
Lynn Harris is the Wexford COA Board President and she said the process has been a long one but one that was worth the wait. She said after Kimmel submitted her notice, the board was not going to rush through the process. The plan was to take their time and do things the right way.
“As a board, we were not going to rush through the process and we wanted to take our time. We wanted to do things right and we feel we got a good outcome as a result of that,” Harris said.
She said during the process, the board looked at the job description of the executive director position and reworked that so it would be more representative of what the job entails.
Harris said the posting for the position was out for the entire month of May and the beginning of June. She also said there were four candidates interviewed out of the six applicants who met the criteria. It was narrowed down to two candidates and after the final two candidates were interviewed, Harris said the board selected Blevins.
“One of the things we really liked about her is she has been working with seniors for most of her career in different places. She also is a registered nurse,” Harris said.
Harris also said the board liked her professional experiences and Blevins’ commitment to senior citizens. She also said she believes the COA’s staff is pleased with the decision. Now it is time for everyone to take a breath and get back to doing what they do best, which is assisting senior citizens.
Blevins said although she was officially hired on June 30, she was excited to get started and wanted to get into the office as soon as possible. She also said she is ready to serve her home county of Wexford County and its senior citizens.
“I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started,” Blevins said.
