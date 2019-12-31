CADILLAC — The make-up of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners could be different after Wednesday’s regular meeting.
With the arrival of the new year, the board is scheduled to address its annual organizational matters, which will include the designation of committee chairs as well as the assignment of committee members. It is also at Thursday’s meeting where the board will set its 2020 meeting schedule.
In addition to the board’s organizational matters, the board also is scheduled to discuss an ethics policy.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said every year the commissioners adopt board and committee policies and procedures and this year having an ethics policy was high on the list for the ad hoc policy committee. She also said the ethics policy addresses general practice type things.
This includes “Acts in the public interest,‘ “Compliance with law,‘ “Respect for process,‘ “Conduct of public meetings,‘ and “Communication.‘ It also includes commissioners giving full disclosure regarding their business dealings and personal relationships as well as not disseminating confidential information.
“This reaffirms practices that are in place and puts them in writing,‘ Koch said.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
