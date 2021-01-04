Wexford County commissioners to hold organizational meeting Wednesday

CADILLAC — The makeup of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners’ leadership could be different after Wednesday’s regular meeting.
With the arrival of the new year, the board is scheduled to address its annual organizational matters, which includes the designation of committee chairs, as well as the assignment of committee members. It is also at Wednesday’s meeting where the board will set its 2021 meeting schedule.
In addition to the board’s organizational matters, the board also is scheduled to discuss an ethics policy.
Every year the commissioners adopt board and committee policies and procedures and the ethics policy addresses general practice type things. This includes “Acts in the public interest,‘ “Compliance with law,‘ “Respect for process,‘ “Conduct of public meetings,‘ and “Communication.‘ It also includes commissioners giving full disclosure regarding their business dealings and personal relationships, as well as not disseminating confidential information.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss a purchase order at the Wexford County Animal Shelter that will repair and upgrade the external kennels at the facility.
In correspondence dated Dec. 17 from Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Richard Dension, it said a project at the animal shelter has been ongoing for roughly six months and attempts to get builders to submit bids have been unsuccessful.
That changed on Dec. 16 when Dension said in correspondence to the board of commissioners that he received a quote from a local builder. Due to the winter season, Dension also stated the project needed to move forward “rather quickly.‘
The $18,500 quote from Anderson Builders includes the cost associated with labor; removing the existing temporary structure; addition of a new 17 x 40 steel roof; proper supporting structures at both ends and center support if required; steel poles to the ground; wood frame roof support structure; pole structure steel for the roof covering; and aluminum or vinyl covered fascia perimeter for a finished look.
Dension said the funds are available for the project in the animal control budget.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend:‘ by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join‘ in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting, and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
The public also can view the meeting via YouTube by going to wexfordcounty.org and linking to the circuit court page.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
To see the full agenda go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/January-6-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Some or all commissioners could meet within the 28th Circuit Courtroom, while others could connect remotely via Zoom.
