CADILLAC — In March, the Wexford County Courthouse conducted business by appointment only due to COVID-19 and starting Wednesday, that again was the case.
Although the switch started on Wednesday, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said elected officials within the courthouse were starting to handle business by appointment only and it only made sense for the courthouse as a whole to follow their lead.
"We decided to do the whole building to make things easier," Koch said.
While people need to have an appointment to do business in the various offices located in the courthouse, Koch said those looking to handle personal business with community corrections or district court probation don't need an appointment.
If some paperwork needs to be dropped off, it can be left with security personnel and they take the documents to the appropriate office. Likewise, if a resident needs to pick up something it can either be mailed to them or left for them at the security station.
As for an end date for this current quasi-closure, Koch said there is no firm date. The county will continue to confer with the health department, court and the Wexford County Emergency Manager for guidance.
While the courthouse will run as it did this past spring during this time of appointment only, Koch said it differs in one way. The outside door that leads to the vestibule before a person enters the courthouse is unlocked to allow for people to get out of the elements before they are let into the building.
Although the courthouse opted to go to an appointment-only way of conducting business beginning Wednesday, Koch said the Wexford County Treasurer's Office was closed at the start of business on Monday due to illness. She didn't know the exact date, but Koch said the office should reopen sometime next week. She also said no other office has been closed due to illness within the county courthouse.
