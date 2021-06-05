CADILLAC — Wexford County has dropped below the state of Michigan's 3% threshold for COVID-19 positivity rates. While the World Health Organization has used 5% as an indicator that COVID-19 rates are "too high," Michigan used 3% as a benchmark earlier in the pandemic. In recent months, as vaccination rates climbed, the state switched to using vaccination rates as indicators for when restrictions could lift.
The seven-day average positivity rate in Wexford County reached 2.8% as of June 2, according to mistartmap.info, which tracks the state's COVID-19 risk level. It's the lowest rate in the Cadillac News coverage area, with Lake County just behind at 3%.
Here's where other local COVID-19 numbers stood on Friday.
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 2 had Wexford County’s pandemic holding steady at 2,541. Deaths held at 42. The seven-day average positivity rate was 3.2% with the most recent data from June 2.
The state’s vaccine dashboard was not updated on Thursday or Friday but the state expected to update the vaccine dashboard on Monday. The most recent data had the overall completion rate at 45.4% and the initiation rate was 50.6%.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County cases went up by two and reached a pandemic total of 1,259. Health department data had deaths holding at 18. The seven-day average positivity rate was 5.8%.
Missaukee County’s most recent vaccine completion rate was 43.4%. The initiation rate was 47.6%.
Lake County
Lake County cases rose by one and reached at 588 and deaths held at 14. The positivity rate dropped to 3%.
The vaccine initiation rate was 55.2%. The completion rate was 51.2%.
Osceola County
Cases held at 1,688, according to state data. Deaths held at 30. The positivity rate dropped to 5.2%.
The vaccine completion rate was 35.7%. The initiation rate was 39.6%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 889,957 and deaths reached 19,293. The state’s vaccine dashboard could not be updated on June 3 or June 4; the state said updated vaccine information would be available on Monday. The most recent data, based on June 1 MICR records, showed at 53.8% initiation rate and a completion rate of 46.8%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 59.4%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 3.6% and shows a steady decline; the most recent statewide data was from June 2.
