Wexford County Extension hosts open house to introduce new facility

CADILLAC — Wexford County Michigan State University Extension is hosting an open house to reconnect with the community and introduce its new facility.
After a recent partnership with Baker College of Cadillac, Wexford County’s Extension office has relocated to 13th Street. Along with the change of scenery, the branch has also welcomed several new staff members. MSU Extension District 6 Director Eric Karbowski said the open house will reintroduce extension programs to the community, and familiarize them with the new faces in the office.
The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Karbowski said snacks and refreshments will be available, and people are welcome to stop by at any point through the evening.
Throughout the event, staff will be holding demonstrations related to various extension programs. To start a discussion about personal health, Karbowski said attendees will have a chance to make their own smoothie by pedaling a stationary bicycle. A prepared health presentation will also be given at 5:30 p.m. Other hands-on activities include an archery demonstration and a game of Plinko.
“We really wanted to make it a fun, engaging opportunity to a show our new facility, show our new team and promote some of the opportunities that are available to Wexford County residents through MSU Extension,” Karbowski said.
With over 200 active 4H programs, Karbowksi said it’s easy for them to get lost in the shuffle, or for community members to forget that they’re there. He said hosting an event like the open house can help to remind residents that those programs exist for their benefit.
Wexford County Extension staff member and Economic Development Educator Lisa Miller will be providing some information on upcoming programming within her department. Karbowski said the branch has also been looking to promote their Christmas tree programs. Newly-added staff member and Christmas Tree Educator Bill Lindberg will be attending the open house to share some of his department’s initiatives.
Additional staff members to meet and greet at the open house include: Office Manager Jennifer Ackerson, Community Nutrition Instructor Anna Kahmark, 4H Program Coordinator Kate King, staff member Laura Quist with Environmental and Outdoor Education, Youth Development Educator Sara Keinath, Commercial Agriculture Educator Erin Lizotte and Dairy Educator Cora Okkema.
Karbowski said he and fellow staff are also hoping to use the open house to gauge where the need is for Extension programming throughout the community. Extension is funded through community tax dollars, which he said is a clear indicator that residents already see the value in having an accessible Extension office. The task lies in paving a way for people to get involved with the programs they provide for themselves.
“I think this is just one of the many opportunities for us to make sure that they’re aware that we’re there,” Karbowski said. “But then also recognizing the opportunities that we do have to offer and the ways that we can impact the community...”
By continuing a partnership with Baker College, Karbowski said he’s hoping that Extension can have a stronger presence in Cadillac. He said Baker provides a brick-and-mortar location that residents can rely on, while Extension handles the engagement and programming side of things. Baker also has a proximity to county residents that MSU does not, which Karbowski said makes the Cadillac campus crucial for community outreach.
