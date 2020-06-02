Wexford County has 12th COVID-19 case

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10's data showed on Monday that Wexford County has its 12th COVID-19 case.
Until Monday, it had been more than three weeks since the last new COVID-19 case in Wexford County; however, last week, the state and the department announced that a third county resident had died with COVID-19.
Lake County had a new case on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic came to Michigan in March to six. Lake County went a month without a case but four of the county's six cases have happened since May 16. There is an outbreak at the private prison in Lake County, with 27 inmates actively sick and 63 recovered, though those numbers are not reported as the county's numbers.
In Newaygo and Oceana Counties, which neighbor Lake County, DHD No. 10 has observed a "spike" in cases.
"The increase in cases is not coming from any one location. Many of these cases are due to families getting together where asymptomatic individuals unknowingly spread the virus to multiple family members and then to coworkers," the health department said in a weekend news release. Sometimes families are afflicted with the virus across several generations.
In the Central Michigan District Health Department, Osceola County's last new case was last week; there have been 11 cases in Osceola County and six recoveries.
Wexford County has 12 cases, three deaths and seven recoveries, with an additional six probable cases. Lake County has six cases, two recoveries and one probable case. In Missaukee County, 15 of the 16 people who were confirmed to have COVID-19 have recovered; the other one died. There are six additional probable cases.
Many of the people statewide who have tested positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have since recovered. On Monday, the state announced that 57,532 people have had confirmed tests, while 5,516 haved died. But as of Friday, 38,099 people meet the state's definition of "recovered." They're still alive a month after getting sick.
