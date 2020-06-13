CADILLAC — Wexford County has a 13th COVID-19 case, according to the local health department.
District Health Department No. 10's data dashboard sometimes differs from the state of Michigan's data, due to the time the department accesses the data and certain verification procedures.
On Friday, DHD No. 10's data dashboard showed Wexford County had a new case but the state's COVID-19 table did not.
Usually the two data sets match within a day or two.
Also on Friday, the health department addressed the topic of handwashing versus wearing gloves to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
Handwashing is still your best bet.
"DHD No. 10 seeks to remind the public that the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol," the department said in a news release.
Citing the CDC, DHD No. 10 said the general public should wear gloves when cleaning and disinfecting the home and when caring for some who is sick.
If wearing gloves while cleaning the home, you should follow precautions listed on the product label and wash your hands after removing the gloves.
If wearing the gloves while caring for someone who is sick, you should use disposable gloves when touching or in contact with blood, stool and bodily fluids, throw the disposable gloves in the trash after using them and wash your hands after removing the gloves.
However, the CDC says members of the general public don't need to wear gloves out in public because "wearing gloves in public won’t necessarily protect an individual from contracting COVID-19. In fact, it may lead to the spread of the virus and cross-contamination onto new surfaces."
The health department noted that the guidelines on glovewearing are different for people who work in health care.
DHD No. 10's data shows Wexford County with 13 confirmed cases, six probable cases, nine recoveries and three deaths. Cases have been sporadic in Wexford County over the past month. Before this 13th case, the most recent case was announced on June 1, with the next most-recent case on May 9.
In Missaukee County, until this week it had been more than a month since a new case was announced. Missaukee County had its 17th case on June 10, with the most recent case before that coming on April 30. Missaukee County has had one COVID-19 death and 15 recoveries. There are another six probable cases.
In Lake County, there are six confirmed cases, zero deaths, two recoveries and one probable case. At the North Lake Correctional Facility, a private prison located in Lake County that is under contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons, there have been two inmate deaths from COVID-19, 87 recoveries and there are 14 active cases.
In Osceola County, there are 13 confirmed cases, eight of whom have recovered. There haven't been any deaths and the state says there are an additional five probable cases.
Statewide numbers on Friday were 59,621 confirmed cases, 5,745 deaths, 6,071 probable cases and 42,041 recoveries.
