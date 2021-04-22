Wexford County has 31st COVID-19 death

CADILLAC – Hospitalizations in the Munson Healthcare system appear to be down from the peak at midnight Tuesday. Munson officials on Tuesday reported 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 but that number had slipped on Wednesday to 91.
Positivity rates also appear to be dropping; though they're still multiple times higher than the World Health Organization's 5% standard (when rates are above 5%, it means enough people aren't being tested), in Wexford County the rates are at least back on the chart. From March 27 until April 16, the 7-day-average rate was above 20%. Though data is incomplete, the 7-day-average on April 19 was 18.1% in Wexford County, according to state data.
Every county in the Cadillac News coverage area had new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.
Of the four counties, only Wexford County recorded a new death, the county's 31st. Osceola County held steady at 25 COVID deaths, with Missaukee County at 14 and Lake County at 12.
Both Wexford and Osceola counties added 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Wexford County reached a pandemic total of 2,316 while Osceola County's pandemic total is 1,460.
Missaukee County added seven new cases for a pandemic total of 1,138. Lake County added six for a pandemic total of 513.
Statewide cases climbed above 800,000 on Wednesday. There were 5,584 new confirmed cases that brought the state's pandemic total to 804,724.
There were 45 COVID deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total above 17,000; the total stood at 17,031 on Wednesday afternoon.
