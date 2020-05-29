Wexford County has 3rd COVID-19 death

CADILLAC — A third Wexford County resident has died with COVID-19, District Health Department No. 10 data said on Thursday.
The state of Michigan announced 38 new COVID-19 deaths, with 17 of those cases identified through a review of vital statistics. It was not immediately clear if the Wexford County case was one of the 17 or if the person had died within the past couple of days (the state announces new cases and deaths daily at about 3 p.m. based on numbers from 10 a.m.).
In all, four people in the Cadillac News coverage area of Wexford, Missaukee, eastern Lake and Osceola County have died with COVID-19; three of those people lived in Wexford County and one lived in Missaukee County. Lake and Osceola counties have not have any deaths.
There are relatively few active cases remaining in Wexford County, where there have been 11 people total that had confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that, seven people have recovered, DHD No. 10's data indicates. There are six probable cases. Additionally, most people who were being monitored through contact tracing methods have had their monitoring completed; of 47 people, 44 have completed their monitoring, while one person is still being monitored and the other two had their monitoring paused or canceled.
Wexford County's last new case was announced on May 9.
Lake County remains at five cases and zero deaths with two recoveries, while Missaukee County has had 16 cases, one death and 14 recoveries.
In Osceola County, which had a new case on Wednesday, there have been 11 total cases and 6 recoveries, but no deaths.
Statewide, there have been 56,014 cases, 5,372 deaths and 33,168 recoveries. Recoveries are defined as somebody who is still alive a month after symptoms begin.
