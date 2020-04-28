Wexford County has 9th case, 2nd death

CADILLAC — More detailed information is now available on the COVID-19 outbreak in Northern Michigan.
On Sunday, District Health Department No. 10 released a "data dashboard" on the department's website. The dashboard offers more comprehensive information about who is beging diagnosed and evaluated for COVID-19 in the 10 northern Michigan counties where DHD No. 10 operates.
The information includes cases by zip code, contact tracing, probably cases and the demographic breakdown of who is getting sick with the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
On Monday, state numbers showed that Wexford County had both a new COVID-19 case and a new death related to the disease.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,‘ said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.‘
The DHD No. 10 dashboard now shows how many more people are suspected of having the infectious disease or came into close with people who do.
In Wexford County, where there are nine confirmed COVID-19 cases (meaning people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus), there were six probable cases (people believed to have the virus but have not yet tested positive for it) and 28 are being monitored through contract tracing but are not showing symptoms. Another four people have completed their monitoring period. Zip code data shows six of the nine cases in Wexford County are in the 49601 (Cadillac area) zip code and the other cases are in the 49663 (Manton) and 49668 (Mesick) zip codes. DHD No. 10 does not say how many cases are in a zip code if it is less than 5.
In Missaukee County, where there are 15 confirmed cases, 11 are in the 49657 (McBain) zip code and the others are in the 49651 (Lake City) and 49665 (Marion) zip codes. There are six probable cases, two being monitored and two who have completed their monitoring.
In Lake County, where there are two confirmed cases, there is one probably case, three being monitored and one who has completed their monitoring. No data was available by zip code due to the samll number of cases in Lake County overall.
Across all of the 10 DHD No. 10 counties, there have been 145 confirmed cases, 42 probably cases, 10 deaths and 11 recoveries to date.
“As we begin the sixth week since the announcement of our first COVID-19 case, DHD No. 10 has worked very hard to gather the data that will show a true picture of the impact of COVID-19 in each county we serve,‘ said Jeannine Taylor, Public Information Officer for DHD No. 10, in a news release about the new dashboard. “The public has been asking for this information and it took us a while to get it to a point where we felt it was sufficient and accurate enough to release.‘
The health department gets the data for its dashboard from from the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS) and the Outbreak Management System (OMS).
DHD No. 10, which serves Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties, stressed in a news release that the dashboard is "a snapshot of the numbers based on a moment in time."
There may be some discrepencies in the data based on when it was pulled from state sources.
Central Michigan District Health Department has also started release more information about COVID-19. The department is now starting to release information on recoveries. However, the state of Michigan's definition of "recovered" is based on whether is someone is still alive a month after first showing symptoms. Many of the more recent cases would not meet that definition even if the person is no longer showing symptoms. Osceola County has had no recoveries that meet the definition.
On Monday, the CDC added six additional symptoms to its list of COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19 symptoms now include:
—Fever
—Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
—Chills
—Repeated shaking with chills
—Muscle pain
—Headache
—Sore throat
—New loss of taste or smell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.