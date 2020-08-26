Wexford County has had 13 new COVID-19 cases within five days

CADILLAC — For the fifth-consecutive day, Wexford County has added to its total number of COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, District Health Department No. 10 and the state of Michigan confirmed that Wexford County added one case, bringing the county's total to 76.
Since last Thursday, Wexford County has had 13 new cases of COVID-19 — four cases on Friday, three cases on Saturday, one case on Sunday, four cases on Monday, and one case on Tuesday.
Osceola, Missaukee and Lake counties saw zero additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, with their case totals remaining at 67, 29 and 28, respectively.
Deaths connected to COVID-19 remained at four in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County and zero in Lake and Osceola counties.
Statewide, 20 deaths were reported on Monday, along with 779 new cases. The deaths announced Tuesday by the state include six deaths identified during a vital records review.
According to District Health Department No. 10, of the 23 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the health department's coverage area, 13 were among people over 70 years old, five were among people 60-69 years old, three were among people 50-59 years old, one was a person 40-49 years old, and one was a person 30-39 years old.
There have been 63 COVID-19 recoveries in Wexford County, 25 in Missaukee County, and 14 in Lake County, according to the health department.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference encouraging all Michiganders to get their flu vaccine ahead of the 2020-2021 flu season.
“It’s more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine," Whitmer said. "Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve the health care resources we need to continue fighting COVID-19. Every flu-related hospitalization we see this season will put an additional strain on Michigan’s economy and our health care systems and hospitals. Our hospitals are still reeling from the spring COVID-19 hospitalizations and are working to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus. I encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine, and tell your friends and family to do the same.‘
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday it is launching a statewide media campaign encouraging Michiganders to get their flu vaccine this fall.
According to MDHHS, last flu season, an estimated 3.2 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine as documented in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry. While reporting doses to the MCIR is strongly encouraged, it is not mandatory for adults aged 20 years and older. The state has set a goal of achieving a 33% increase in flu vaccination this season, which means more than 1 million people over last flu season.
The vaccine is already available in some parts of Michigan, with an ample supply expected across the state and nation starting in early fall.
The flu vaccine campaign — Facing the Flu Together — will include multiple media sources including TV and connected TV, social and digital media, podcasts, print and radio advertising. Ads and messages will begin Aug. 31 and reach audiences across Michigan, including targeting the most vulnerable and at-risk populations. An updated flu vaccine website at Michigan.gov/Flu also launched Tuesday with comprehensive resources with more information soon to be added.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, the nation recorded 39 to 56 million estimated cases of the flu, 18 to 26 million medical visits due to the flu and nearly half a million flu hospitalizations, MDHHS reported.
“There is a lot of misinformation about the flu and the flu vaccine, but the science is clear: the flu can be deadly, and there are steps that we can take to protect against it,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief deputy for health and chief medical executive. “That’s why as a parent and a doctor, I make sure myself and my children are protected each year with a flu vaccine for their safety, and for my patients, friends and community.‘
As the flu vaccine becomes available, MDHHS urges Michiganders to contact their local health departments, physicians and pharmacies to schedule a time to get the flu shot, and to seek out credible sources like IVaccinate.org for answers to vaccine questions. For more information about the flu, visit Michigan.gov/Flu.
