Wexford County has one new case

CADILLAC — Wexford County’s new COVID-19 case on Thursday brings the county’s pandemic-total to 102.
The county has previously had 102 cases, though the numbers sometimes fluctuate due to the verification process. On Thursday, District Health Department No. 10 showed Wexford County as having one new case and a total of 102 confirmed cases. There are another 20 probable cases. The county’s positivity rate is 1.7% so far this week.
Wexford County’s case numbers have, over the past few weeks, accounted for much of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties’ positivity rate. For example, in the week ending Sept. 5, Wexford County’s positivity rate was 3.5%, while the four counties together was 2.3%. So far this week, however, Wexford County’s positivity rate has been 1.7% compared to the four counties’ overall rate of 1.4%. Lake County has been at 0%; Missaukee at 0.9% and Osceola at 1.7%. So far this week, residents of the four counties have received 10 positive test results compared to 724 total tests (some people are tested more than once).
In the past 10 days, Wexford and Osceola County have each had four confirmed cases; Osceola County has had one probable case. Missaukee County has had one confirmed case and Lake County hasn’t had any.
People are generally considered to be contagious for the virus that causes COVID-19 for about 10 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test.
Osceola County’s overall confirmed cases are at 78; Missaukee is at 41 and Lake County is at 31.
There have been five COVID-19 deaths in the Cadillac News coverage area, with four in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County. On Thursday, DHD No. 10 said that Mecosta County had a third COVID-19 death.
Statewide numbers reached 114,692 on Thursday, an 829 case increase over the day before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.