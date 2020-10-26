Wexford County has safety plan for Election Day

CADILLAC — Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker has devised an 11-page safety protocol plan to be used throughout the county on Election Day in case of an emergency.
The protocols include “what if‘ scenarios for severe weather, natural disasters, issues with access to roads, and even bomb threats, and Baker said the 11-page plan will help to answer questions if the need or scenario ever arises. He also said it contains protocols to follow regarding flu season and pandemic planning.
“It is all the stuff we have been hearing for the past several months like washing hands and wiping off tables and doorknobs,‘ he said.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said the plan covers quite a large area of issues. She also said Baker helped devise security measures that will be in place Nov. 3 to help ensure things remain safe when results are being brought to the courthouse after the polls close. She said while there have been no threats made having these additional security measures at the courthouse are preventative and proactive measures.
This includes having two sheriff’s deputies at the courthouse as well as having those dropping off voting precinct results going through security including the metal detector. They also will have to show their IDs before entering.
While the added security measures are only at the courthouse, Baker said he would be open to helping any county township, village, or city that would want to create an election day safety plan.
“I could assist, help out, and give my opinion. I would bounce things off of law enforcement,‘ Baker said. “You have other elections, but the presidential ones are a little more heated. It is something to think about.‘
Last week, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent the guidance to clerks that Michigan will not allow people to openly carry guns at or near polling places on Election Day to limit voter intimidation.
Benson’s announcement also comes as some elections officials and voter rights experts nationwide are concerned about violence at the polls as a divided electorate votes in one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history.
