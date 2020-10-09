Wexford County has two new COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — Wexford County was the only local county to add to its coronavirus tally on Thursday.
District Health Department No. 10 showed Wexford County had two newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday compared to Wednesday. The pandemic-long total in Wexford County is 123 cases.
However, far fewer are actively contagious.
Usually, people are contagious for about 10 days after they start showing symptoms or they first test positive for the virus if they don’t have symptoms.
Wexford County has six people with onset dates between Sept. 29 and Oct. 8.
In Osceola County, where the total number of cases throughout the pandemic is 92, there are four cases with onset dates in that timeframe. In Missaukee County, it’s two out of 54 and in Lake County it’s zero out of 37.
Zip code analysis shows that Cadillac continues to have the most confirmed cases out of any area community, rising to 83 over the past week. Harrietta, which has never had a case for most of the pandemic, is now showing “less than five‘ on the District Health Department No. 10 dashboard. The dashboard shows “less than five‘ when there are four or fewer cases, to protect peoples’ privacy.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 132,039 on Thursday, an increase of 1,197 over the previous day. There have been 6,869 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, five in the Cadillac News coverage area.
