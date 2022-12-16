CADILLAC — After COVID-19 canceled an annual holiday event, it is making its joyful and triumphant return on Sunday.
In 2020 and 2021 the pandemic caused the event to be canceled, but with things happening more normally, Santa Sighting committee member Amy Schmid said the Wexford County Historical Society-backed event is making its return in 2022.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St.
“Santa will arrive by horse and carriage and he will be there at noon,” she said. “They also can come and decorate a Christmas cookie and an ornament and take it with them.”
Santa and his elves will spend the afternoon at the museum listening to what children want for Christmas while their parents can take pictures with their phones and cameras. They also can get a picture taken by professional photographers from Sisters Studio. As Schmid said, the Santa Sighting event allows children to decorate sugar cookies, as well as an ornament.
As for the pictures taken by Sisters Studio, Schmid said they will be uploaded to the Wexford County Historical Society’s Facebook page and can be downloaded from there. Outside, carriage rides will be given by two separate teams of horses around the area of the museum.
The best part, the entire event is free to the public.
“This is the first time we are having it since 2019. We do it to give back to the community. It is a free event and we like to give back to the kids in the community,” she said. “The community does a good job supporting us in our efforts, and this is a good way for us to give back.”
