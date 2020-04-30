CADILLAC — Wexford County has a 10th COVID-19 case.
The news comes as the state of Michigan announced that there have been 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached the state.
On Wednesay, Michigan's daily update of COVID-19 cases showed 40,399 cases and 3,670 related deaths.
Wexford County was the only local county to have a new case Wednesday, according to statewide numbers. District Health Department No. 10, the local health department that serves Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, among others, had not yet added to tenth case to its Wexford County tally; nurses there verify the data before adding it to the department's COVID-19 "dashboard."
While in recent days state leaders have said that testing guidelines have loosened so that essential workers without symptoms can be tested for the novel coronavirus (which causes COVID-19), that's not true at Munson Healthcare facilities due to the lack of supplies.
The health system sent a fact sheet to several employers stating that "Munson Healthcare (MHC) currently has a limited allocation of COVID-19 testing supplies, allowing us to test approximately 100-150 patients per day. Based on current volumes of patients meeting the MDHHS Priority 1 and 2 criteria, MHC does not have excess capacity to test individuals in Priority 3 and 4. In addition, we are quickly running out of collection supplies and, due to the global demand for these, are not expecting future shipments anytime soon."
Cadillac Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) places hospitalized people, people in long-term care facilities, older people and healthcare workers with symptoms in the first two priority groups and other people with symptoms or asymptomatic critical infrastructure workers (among others) in the other two priority groups.
In other words, Munson Healthcare is telling employers that they don't have the supplies to screen most employees before they return to work.
Munson says testing all employees is of little value.
"A spot test is not very helpful because it does not rule out early infection nor the possibility of becoming infected any time after the test is done. Unless mass testing is done as part of a well-designed study, testing 'everyone' has very limited value," Munson said in a document sent to employers in the region.
