CADILLAC — As of Monday, Wexford County has reached a total of more than 50 COVID-19 cases, though the percentage of positive tests so far this month has dropped slightly compared to last week.
As of mid-week last week, the total number of positive SARS-COV-2 tests in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties was about 1.8% of 4,521 tests in July.
On Monday, data available from the state of Michigan showed that there had been 5,252 novel coronavirus tests for people in the Cadillac News coverage area through July 26. Of that, 89 tests were positive, bringing the percentage of positive tests in July to 1.7% in the Cadillac News coverage area. Wexford County's positive test rate is 1.2%; Osceola's is 2.1%; Missaukee's is 0.6% and Lake is 1%.
There's a distinction, however, between positive test rates and how many people have COVID-19. That's because some people are tested multiple times for the SARS-COV-2 virus, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
In Wexford County, there have now been 52 cases since the pandemic came to Michigan. That data comes from District Health Department No. 10 and differs slightly from the state of Michigan's data (50 cases); however, there is sometimes a lag between when either party reports cases due to the verification process and the time of day information is accessed.
In Wexford County, 37 of the 52 cases were in Cadillac, the 49601 zip code; another 7 were in Manton, the 49663 zip code.
There are additional cases in the Manton area; some of the 49663 zip code is in Missaukee County. For the part of the 49663 zip code that is in Missaukee County, there are fewer than five cases. The health department does not report how many cases are in a zip code when there are fewer than five.
Wexford County zip codes in which there have been fewer than five cases include Mesick (49668), Tustin (49688; this zip code is also in Osceola County, where there have been five cases); Boon (49618) and Buckley (49620). There haven't been any cases in Harrietta (49638).
Missaukee County was at 26 cases on Monday.
In Missaukee County, 14 cases were in McBain (49657) and seven were in Lake City. Less than five have been in Marion and Falmouth. There have also been less than five cases in the Marion zip code in Osceola County. Additionally, there are the aforementioned less-than-five cases in the Manton zip code of Missaukee County.
Lake County was at 15 cases on Monday.
In Lake County, there have been less than five cases in the zip codes in the Cadillac News coverage area, Luther (49656) and Reed City (49677). Most of Reed City's zip code, however, is in Osceola County.
In Osceola County, 28 of the 59 total cases have been in Reed City (49677). In LeRoy (49655) there have been 11 cases; in Evart (496310, seven cases; in Tustin (49688), five cases in addition to the the less-than-five cases in the part of the zip code that is in Wexford County. Hersey, Marion and Sears have had less than five cases.
It's hard to say which towns have active cases. That information isn't publicly available through the health departments' dashboards. It is known, however, that there have been 14 recoveries in Wexford County, 18 in Missaukee County, six in Lake County and 21 in Osceola County. Additionally, one person died in Missaukee County and four died in Wexford County.
On Monday, statewide cases reached 78,507 with 6,154 deaths and 57,502 recoveries.
