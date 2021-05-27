Wexford County hits 50% vaccine initiation rate

CADILLAC — Half of the people eligible for vaccination in Wexford County have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to state data on Wednesday.
Here's where the COVID-19 numbers stood.
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 10 data had Wexford County up by two cases and reaching a pandemic total of 2,533. Deaths held at 41. The seven-day average positivity rate was trending downward at 5.6% with the most recent data from May 24.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 23.7% for teens 16 to 19; 22.8% for people in their 20s; 32.2% for people in their 30s; 40.5% for people in their 40s; 53.4% for people 50 to 64; 73.4% for people 65 to 74 and 74.6% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 44.5%; the initiation rate was 50%. Kids age 12 to 15 have not been eligible for vaccination long enough to be fully vaccinated. The initiation rate in Wexford County for the youngest eligible age bracket is 11.4%. The most recent vaccine data was from May 25.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had a pandemic total of 1,253, according to DHD No. 10, an increase of one case. Deaths held at 17. The seven-day average positivity rate was 10.4%, up slightly since Monday but trending downward over the past month.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 13.9% for teens 16 to 19; 17.8% for people in their 20s; 27.5% for people in their 30s; 33.8% for people in their 40s; 51.2% for people 50 to 64; 74.5% for people 65 to 74 and 73.9% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 42.2%. The initiation rate was 46.5%. The 12 to 15 age bracket’s initiation rate was 6%.
Lake County
Lake County cases rose by one and reached 581 while deaths held at 14. The positivity rate fell to 7.1%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 9.4% for teens 16 to 19, unchanged; 25.5% for people in their 20s, also unchanged; 61.4% for people in their 30s; 64.2% for people in their 40s; 52..2% for people 50 to 64; 56.2% for people 65 to 74 and 56.5% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 49.8%. The initiation rate was 54.6%. The initiation rate for the 12 to 15 age bracket was 6.4%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by three for a pandemic total of 1,679, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths held at 29. The positivity rate was 10.6%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 13.1% for teens 16 to 19; 13.8% for people in their 20s; 19.5% for people in their 30s; 25.4% for people in their 40s; 43.2% for people 50 to 64; 62.1% for people 65 to 74 and 64.2% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 34.7%. The initiation rate was 38.9%. For the 12 to 15 age bracket, the initiation rate was 3.7%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 886,118 and deaths reached 19,031. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 52.9% based on May 25 MICR data and the completion rate was 45.7%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 58.1%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 6.31 and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 24.
