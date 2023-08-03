CADILLAC — A 46-year-old Stanwood man who pleaded guilty to a home invasion offense stemming from a Wexford County incident was recently sentenced in 28th Circuit Court to a prison term.

John Emil Miesiaczek was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to five years for a guilty plea to a charge of third-degree home invasion. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and those assessments are to be paid as a condition of his parole. Collection of those fines may begin while Miesiaczek is incarcerated. Court records also indicate this sentence is to be served concurrently with a sentence out of Mecosta County.

On Jan. 20, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were dispatched to a residence in Mesick for a report of a breaking and entering. The owner advised police they returned to the residence and found signs of forced entry. Police said the owner provided troopers with pictures from a trail camera facing the driveway, which contained photos of an unknown man walking around the residence on Jan. 5, who was considered a person of interest.

Police said the post received numerous tips from the public after information was shared with the public and that led to Miesiaczek’s arrest.

