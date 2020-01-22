GRAND RAPIDS — The Wexford County man charged with producing, distributing and receiving child pornography recently took a plea in United States District Court Western District of Michigan Southern Division.
Jordan C. Wheeler pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. The 10-page plea stated for Wheeler to be guilty of the charge he had to employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, or coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce a visual depiction of that conduct and know the visual depiction would be transmitted using any means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce.
As a result of the plea, Wheeler faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison with a minimum supervised release of five years up to life, court records indicate. His sentencing has been scheduled for April 28 in Grand Rapids.
Last November, Wheeler had three child pornography charges brought against him in Federal court. The charges stemmed from incidents occurring in September in Wexford County, court documents indicate.
Besides the production of child pornography, the indictment alleged Wheeler distributed child pornography and received child pornography using a means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including a computer. Specifically, Wheeler allegedly sent videos and photographs of child pornography through the internet and received videos and photographs of child pornography through the internet. Those two offenses will be dismissed at sentencing per the accepted plea.
The FBI was in Cadillac last October regarding this investigation, but FBI Detroit Public Affairs Officer Special Agent Mara Schneider could only confirm agents were in Cadillac conducting “a law enforcement action.‘
