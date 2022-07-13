CADILLAC — The Wexford County Michigan State University Extension hosted an open house at their new location at Baker College of Cadillac campus.
The open house was Tuesday, July 12, from 4 to 6 p.m.
“It’s been wonderful to chat with people,” said Extension Educator at MSU Extension Sara Keinath. “It brings in good energy.”
Keinath has been working with MSU Extension for 15 years. She said that the thing she loves most about her job is helping youth.
“The thing I love about this job is empowering youth to have a voice,” said Keinath.
Besides being able to see the new office, event goers also had the chance to make smoothies on a blender bike, play a game from the money carnival called Budget Busters, and try archery.
Cadillac resident Bethany Miller said she came to the open house to see what MSU Extension had to offer for her daughter.
“I want to know what is offered locally to parents and children,” said Miller.
Another Cadillac resident, Scott Bartlett, used to be a part of 4-H in the 1960s and ‘70s.
“I like how 4-H is university backed with research and knowledge,” said Bartlett.
4-H Volunteer Club Leader of the Model Railroad Club Mike Moss came to the open house to recruit.
The club started in fall 2018 but was shut down because of the pandemic.
The club builds railroad models, and one of the core learning experiences is planning a project from start to finish.
Community partners from Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates attended the open house.
“We are always looking for good opportunities for our students,” said JMG Specialist Kim Benz.
A 4-H Cadillac resident, Alissa Tomaski, said she came to the event because she went to exploration days at MSU.
