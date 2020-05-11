Wexford County prepared for reopening despite longer closure

CADILLAC — Wexford County held its second full board meeting since the Stay Safe, Stay Home order was enacted in March, and with the order set to expire soon, commissioners discussed reopening government offices.
That was, however, before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the order Thursday. The order was scheduled to end on May 15 and Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said if that remained the plan by the state, Wexford County would have reopened the courthouse and other buildings beginning May 18.
With Whitmer extending that order, the county buildings will remain closed through the May 28 deadline.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted 8-0, with commissioner Julie Theobald not present, to move full board meetings to 4 p.m. The commissioners had been starting full board meetings at 5:30 p.m. but committee meetings have always started at 4 p.m. They also opted to start following the regular meeting schedule in anticipation of being allowed to reopen.
Koch said since only the board of commissioners can revise the meeting schedule, they will have to have the two upcoming committee meetings on May 12 and May 14.
“The commissioners have evaluated what needs to be done for the next two weeks or the next month. With the potential of lifting or loosening of the stay home order as of May 15, the commissioners didn’t cancel any May meetings,‘ Koch said. “As of (Thursday morning), we are back to the normal meeting schedule.‘
There is one difference, however, regarding how people can attend those regularly scheduled meetings next week.
With Whitmer extending the ability for public bodies to use temporary changes to the Open Meetings Act to conduct their meetings electronically, while also facilitating public participation, the meetings will still be broadcast electronically. The order was extended until June 30.
With the Stay Home, Stay Safe order extended, the county will not be reopening on May 18, but will still be conducting business as it has been since the order was put in place.
Also during the recent commissioners meeting, Wexford County Register of Deeds Lorie Sorensen addressed the commissioners during public comment. With Whitmer’s executive order 2020-70 taking effect on May 7, she just wanted to bring some clarity regarding what it meant to her office. The executive order in question is related to the reopening of various industries including construction and real estate. In Section 10H, which falls under the section devoted to real estate, register of deeds offices were mentioned.
Koch said Sorensen was saying it had no impact on her office because it remained open during the shutdown.
“They have everything online and are fulfilling the needs of people who need things from the register of deeds. There is no need to change our procedures,‘ Koch said. “Some nearby counties don’t have the online capacity but we go back to 1968 online. The county has been able to do everything out of the register of deeds office except the issuance of passports.‘
