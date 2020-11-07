Wexford County Prosecutor's Office in time of transition after General Election

CADILLAC — In the next week or so, there will be a lot of changes in the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office.
During Tuesday's election, current prosecutor Jason Elmore was elected to be the next 28th Circuit Court Judge, and chief assistant prosecutor Corey Wiggins was elected to be the new lead litigator for the county. Elmore said he would resign from his current position once Tuesday's results were certified by the board of canvassers in Missaukee and Wexford counties.
That, however, is not expected until Monday in both counties.
Wiggins said Friday it was his understanding Elmore will continue to serve as the prosecutor through the middle of next week. It also was his understanding that Judge William Fagerman planned to appoint Wiggins as the interim Wexford County Prosecutor through the end of the calendar year 2020. On Jan. 1, Wiggins said he would begin serving his first term as county prosecutor.
On top of the changes associated with Elmore and Wiggin's elections, there was one that was announced last month.
In October, Wexford-Missaukee Public Defenders Office Chief Public Defender Johanna Carey officially made it known she would be stepping down from the position and returning to the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office to become its chief-assistant prosecutor.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said Carey's last day as the chief public defender is Nov. 13. She also said she officially received Carey's resignation letter on Oct. 16. Her first day back in the prosecutor's office will be Nov. 16, according to Wiggins.
"Johanna will have some conflicts, so we will have some shuffling to do," Wiggins said. "We will have a conflict wall in place so she will not have access to those files."
Wiggins also said with the changes in the prosecutor's office there will be a shuffling of committee assignments between the prosecutors. He will take the committees that Elmore was on and then will have to decide if he can continue to serve on the committees he is on or if those will have to be given out to other prosecutors in the office.
Although the office will be in a time of transition, the public will not notice any significant changes to the job they do.
"It should be a smooth transition. I'm not happy that jury trials have ceased for the time being, but it will make the transition smoother," he said. "Any transition without our office will not interrupt the court's proceedings or anything else. No one should notice any changes."
