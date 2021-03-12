Wexford County records 2 dozen covid cases Thursday

CADILLAC — More than two dozen COVID-19 cases were added to the tally in Wexford County on Thursday.
It's among Wexford County's worst days in the year-long pandemic.
In all, Wexford County added 26 confirmed cases and five probable cases on Thursday, reaching a pandemic total of 1,431 confirmed cases and 112 probable cases.
Of the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, only Lake County added no new confirmed cases on Thursday, holding steady at 355.
Missaukee County, which has a 7-day average positivity rate of 19.3%, according to the mistartmap.info website from the state of Michigan, added 11 cases on Thursday and reached a pandemic total of 697. Missaukee County's positivity rate has been high relative to the other counties in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Osceola County added three cases Thursday and reached a pandemic total of 952.
Statewide cases reached 603,375, an increase of more than 2,000 since Wednesday. There were no new deaths locally, though statewide deaths reached 15,729 after adding 23 on Thursday, 16 of which were identified by the state through a review of vital records.
