CADILLAC — After some confusion as to why they were approving a motion, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to continue its involvement in opioid litigation.
The board voted 9-0 to remain in the negotiation class, which was created to facilitate settlement discussions with defendants in the opioid litigation. The defendants included manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and the Sackler family who are the owners of Purdue Pharma. The deadline to opt-out of the negotiation class for any municipality is Nov. 22.
Before the vote, commissioner Joe Hurlburt questioned why they needed to approve or make the motion if the board wanted to remain in the negotiation class. He also questioned why the wording “opt-in‘ was used when the board already decided to opt-in back in February 2018.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said there was no need for the commissioners to take any action to stay in the negotiation class, but with new members on the board since the original decision was made it made sense to formally confirm and clarify its intentions. She also said it was the recommendation of legal counsel to use the term opt-in.
