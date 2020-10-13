BOON — Monday has long been considered the worst day of the week as workers return to their jobs after the end of the weekend.
For a Wexford County Road Commission worker, Monday lived up to that designation as the tractor he was driving caught fire. Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper said the worker was brush hogging on 32 Road when the tractor he was driving caught fire. He said the fire started in the front of the cab.
The employee attempted to put the fire out when he used the fire extinguisher, but it didn't put the fire out. Eventually, the tractor became fully engulfed and was a complete loss, according to Cooper. He said, however, it is unknown at this time if the brush hog is ruined or salvageable.
"We are fully covered. The tractor was only a year old," Cooper said. "We don't know what caused it, and we don't know if we will be able to determine that with what's left."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.