Wexford County seeking $100K grant for jail cameras

CADILLAC — A nearly $500,000 project at the Wexford County Jail soon could be partially reimbursed if the county receives a grant from its insurance provider.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said the county used American Rescue Plan funds to make the upgrades and replace the jail’s surveillance and security cameras to allow for better resolution and take care of blind spots the existing cameras didn’t reach.
Porterfield said they received quotes and purchased the equipment but recently found that Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority provides Risk Avoidance Program grants. Porterfield said Deputy County Administrator/Human Resources Director Jami Bigger started looking into applying and eventually did.
Porterfield said the county will know in the next couple of months if the county will receive that grant up to $100,000.
He said if the grant is received, the ARPA money used for that project would then be available to be used elsewhere.
“We currently have $2.7 million left and we have to have that money planned for use by the end of this year and used by the end of 2026,” Porterfield said.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners previously voted to approve the use of ARPA money to replace the District Health Department No. 10 Wexford County office’s roof ($40,620), the sidewalk at the Wexford County Courthouse and DHD No. 10 ($38,697), a conveyor belt scanner ($26,725) and metal detector ($9,821) for the courthouse, a water softener at the Wexford County Jail ($29,500) and record scanning of historical documents for the Wexford County Clerk’s office.
The board also has voted to spend ARPA funds to pay for several items, including nearly $104,000 for updating the elevator at the Wexford County Courthouse, nearly $37,800 for 12 radios for use by the emergency management department and nearly $14,300 for 25 sets of riot gear for the sheriff’s office.
In July 2021, the board voted to use ARPA funds to give a $2,500 direct payment to all active county employees annually for three years. The payments are prorated per month of service from the prior year’s work as of July 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
In February 2022, Wexford County learned any municipality with an ARPA allocation under $10 million can consider the funds as revenue loss. What that means is Wexford County can use those ARPA funds for the “provision of government service.”
That means the county can use it for most general fund expenditures except for three things. Those three things include paying down capital project debt, adding to its rainy day fund or fund balance, or paying down its unfunded pension liability.
As for what the county has been looking at to potentially use the final amount of ARPA monies on, Porterfield said there has been talk of using the money to pay off the existing bond on the new wing of the Wexford County Courthouse, which is about $2.1 million. Nothing, however, has been decided, according to Porterfield.
“It would save the county interest over the next several years and allow us some room in the budget to build a new county building on property across the street from the jail,” he said. “That would help to offset some of that cost.”
Porterfield said nothing has been decided, but there has been some discussion about potentially moving the offices currently housed in the Lake Street annex to a new building. There also have been discussions had about the need for storage of equipment the county owns, which also could be a potential use of the new county building.
What that would cost or what it would look like is not known and is not something that has been looked into. The county, however, does own property in that area and could be purchasing another parcel near property the county owns in that area in the next week or so, according to Porterfield.
