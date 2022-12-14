Wexford County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Haring Township

CADILLAC — Late Wednesday afternoon the Wexford County Sheriff's Office was investigating a suspicious death after a body was found during the morning in a Haring Township neighborhood.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Wexford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to a press release by police. As of roughly 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said the identity of the deceased female was unknown.
The release also said the cause of death was unknown pending the results of an autopsy. Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said the deceased female's body had been transported to Big Rapids for the autopsy and so identification could be achieved.
Doehring said detectives were investigating the woman's death that has been deemed a suspicious death after the body was recovered. Doehring said police believe this is an isolated incident and there isn't concern regarding public safety at this time.
Police were at the scene of the discovery Wednesday afternoon. One of the officers was blocking off the perimeter of a house with yellow tape. An animal control truck also was on the scene, and a Cadillac News reporter witnessed a dog being loaded into the vehicle.
A man who lives in the neighborhood said he noticed a Mobile Medical Response ambulance arrive in the area sometime before noon and remain there the rest of the day.
The investigation is continuing and no more information was being released, according to Doehring. The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, the Grayling MSP Crime Lab and the Cadillac Police Department.
