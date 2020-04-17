Wexford County Sheriff's Office looking for leads in vehicle larcenies

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding vehicle larcenies during the early morning Thursday.
The sheriff's office said around 5 a.m. near Fern Avenue and West Lake Mitchell Drive in Selma Township, there were several larcenies from vehicles parked in driveways. The suspect targeted unlocked vehicles.
If anyone has information about the larcenies or recognizes the person in the picture, they are asked to call the sheriff's office at (231) 779-9216 or the Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.