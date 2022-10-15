CADILLAC — The sales of two former transitional houses are nearly complete, bringing more than $250,000 to the county’s coffers, but it also might bring changes to Community Corrections.
Wexford County Board of Commissioners chairman Gary Taylor said the home, formerly used as a transitional house for men, was sold for $130,000 and the second home, used as a women’s transitional house, was recently inspected. It has an offer of $125,000 that is pending.
In August, the board of commissioners voted to sell both Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections transition houses. On July 28, the community corrections advisory board voted to recommend the county board of commissioners sell both houses and place the proceeds from the sales in a reserved fund.
Taylor said a committee formed that includes commissioner Brian Potter and the county’s judges to look into Community Corrections. The committee is looking into pretrial services for the county.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said due to the vast amounts of change occurring within sentencing guidelines and bond restrictions, the county wanted to look at what the future of pretrial services would look like. He said nothing is off the table.
Regardless of what the committee decides, Porterfield said the goal is to have a plan in place so it can be reflected in the budget for the upcoming year that starts on Jan. 1.
On Feb. 11, a Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections Executive Board held a meeting to discuss what action should be recommended to the community corrections advisory board regarding the future of the transition houses.
Previously, Wexford-Missaukee Community Correction Director Mistine Stark informed the advisory board that the transitional houses could no longer be provided due to a lack of funding.
While the executive board recognized that transition houses, or T-houses, provided a service to defendants and the community, the board found that without a sustainable source of funding, the T-houses should be discontinued.
More than 10 years ago, the program purchased two transition houses in Cadillac to provide supervised community-based living for up to 12 males and six females. Both houses were owned by Wexford County though not purchased with county funds. About five years ago, grant funding supporting the operation of the houses ceased, leaving only offender-generated revenue.
Historically, the houses received operational funding from grants, the Wexford County Jail and offender revenue. The funding is no longer available from grants or the jail. While a fee is charged to stay in the houses, the funds collected do not amount to enough to maintain the houses.
