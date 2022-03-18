CADILLAC — For months, Wexford County has been waiting for guidance regarding how American Rescue Plan Acts funds could be used.
With that guidance now given, three members of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners have been meeting in a committee to discuss how those funds should be spent. Wexford County has $6.5 million in ARPA funds. The question Wexford County and other municipalities have is should the public be asked to weigh in on how the money is used?
The Cadillac News went to Facebook to ask some of its readers and followers if they had ideas on how the money should be used. Six people responded.
Darlene Merritt said she believes the county should use the money on recreation projects, county affordable housing expansion, road improvements and not on employee bonuses.
Katelyn Simerson said she believes the county should use some of the money for revamping Kenwood Park Beach and adding more seating and bathrooms around the lake. Both of those things would fall under the purview of the City of Cadillac, which also received ARPA funding. Simerson also said building an outdoor activity for the north side of Cadillac would be a good idea.
Justin Trump said since it’s his understanding the funds can be used for economic development, he said maybe some of the funds could be given to his business.
Audrey Wood believed the county should allow the public to weigh in and her thoughts are that the funds should be used to provide water to the citizens and schools of Wexford County that found out they had PFAS in their wells and water sources.
Jamie Stearns said maybe the county should distribute the funds to people who own homes within Wexford County so they can improve and/or fix up their properties. If they wanted to add a stipulation that homeowners need to live in Wexford County year-round and they have to own the home, no rentals.
Stearns also said fixing sidewalks could be an option but that likely would be the city of Cadillac’s responsibility. She also said maybe some of those funds should be used to address the county’s feral animal population by trapping and spaying/neutering any loose animal.
Stearns also thought a countywide clean-up could be a good use of those funds. Finally, Stearns said allowing people to bring unwanted items to the landfill on certain days for free or for a minimal fee would help to keep these items from being dumped in forests on the sides of two tracks.
The last person who responded, Shiloh Snyder, said the money should be used to help address the affordable housing issue.
Although those are all issues facing the county and good ideas for use of ARPA funds, Wexford County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Mike Bengelink said not all of those things are eligible.
In February, Wexford County learned any municipality with an ARPA allocation under $10 million can consider the funds as revenue loss. What that means is Wexford County can use those ARPA funds on the “provision of government service.”
That means the county can use it for most general fund expenditures except for three things. Those three things include paying down capital project debt, adding to its rainy day fund or fund balance, or paying down its unfunded pension liability.
Recently, the U.S. Treasury Department released its final rule for use of the ARPA funds. While the county does have more flexibility in how it uses the money, Bengelink said there are four categories it must fall under. They include capital expenditures, expanding public sector hiring and capacity, premium pay for essential workers and broadening eligible broadband, water and sewer infrastructure.
In February, former Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said most of the potential uses for the funding would be improvements to existing county buildings and/or facilities.
With the action taken Wednesday by the full board, it appears that remains the case and the preferred usage of the funds.
The board voted 8-0 with commissioner Brian Potter not present to spend ARPA funds to pay for several items. This included nearly $104,000 for updating the elevator at the Wexford County Courthouse, nearly $37,800 for 12 radios for use by the emergency management department and nearly $14,300 for 25 sets of riot gear for the sheriff’s office.
In July, the board also voted to use ARPA funds to give a $2,500 direct payment to all active county employees annually for three years. The payments are prorated per month of service from the prior year’s work as of July 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023. These payments also would be subject to any contractual or collective bargaining agreement requirement.
Bengelink said the intent with the ARPA funds is to do some of the things, like the new elevator, radios and riot gear, that the county would have done out of the general fund if they had the revenues to do so. He also said the ARPA funds are to replace lost revenues due to the costs the county incurred because of the pandemic.
“What we did was sent out to all county employees asking for them to give a list of things that they think they might want to do,” he said. “We had everything from soup to nuts.”
He said that was paired down to a list of 20 to 30 items and they are being looked at, according to Bengelink.
In January, the commissioners approved moving forward with a mechanical and electrical survey at the Wexford County Courthouse. The survey will evaluate the best ways to heat, cool and ventilate the building, taking into account the courthouse is a historic building and needs to maintain the historic building appearance. Replacement of the HVAC system could be a potential use of the ARPA funds.
As for the county’s Lake Street building, replacement and upgrades to that HVAC system could get a chunk of the APRA funding and/or the parking lot project. The Wexford County Civic Arena has various projects that could receive funding, including a roofing project and a parking lot project.
Other things the county is planning on doing or potentially doing is setting aside $500,000 to put toward the general fund budget for the next few years to address potential revenue losses. Updating the county’s website, a new metal detector for the courthouse, new 911 servers for central dispatch, various projects at the District Health Department No. 10 building including a new HVAC system, new elevators and new roof, potential demolition of the old jail, water filtration system for the new jail also could be potential uses, but there could be more.
“People think this is money the county’s got just to spend, and that is not what it is,” Bengelink said. “All of this stuff has been on the list to repair but you just can’t do it all.”
While the plan is not to have a public meeting to gather input from the public, Bengelink said the commissioners wouldn’t be opposed to doing updates to keep the public abreast of the expenditures once they are decided upon. The public also may utilize public comment during commissioners’ meetings to give insight.
The timeline for ARPA fund usage includes having them obligated by the end of the calendar year 2024 and those projects or expenditures paid for by the end of the calendar year 2026.
