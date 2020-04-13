Wexford County to discuss putting millages on ballot, morgue authority dissolution

CADILLAC — Two millage renewals for an upcoming election, as well as multiple other topics, will be the focus of the full Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
During the meeting, the ballot language for the Wexford County Animal Control Fund millage renewal and the Wexford County Michigan State University Extension millage renewal are scheduled to be discussed and voted on. Both are slated to be on the ballot during the Aug. 4 primary, but only if approved Tuesday by the full board.
The animal control renewal would provide for the operation of the animal control program and animal shelter and is at the same rate of 0.2 mills approved by voters in 2014 and 2016. The renewal, if passed by voters, would be for four years, 2020-2023. If approved, the millage would generate an estimated $205,616.58 for animal control in the first year.
The MSUE renewal would sustain 4-H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition, horticulture and other community education programs. It would continue the 0.17 mils that voters supported in May 2015 and would be for five years, 2021-2025. If approved, the renewal could generate up to $174,727.26 during the first year.
The board also is scheduled to discuss whether to dissolve the West Michigan Forensic Pathology Services Authority.
The authority comprises eight counties; Clare, Lake, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Wexford. After forensic pathologist Dr. Daniel Schultz announced he took a different job, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the members opted to go in a different direction. As a result, the board is faced with the authority’s dissolution.
Instead of the authority, Wexford County is opting to use Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, which executed a five-year lease agreement, effective April 15, with Mecosta County to provide Board Certified Forensic Pathology Services in the morgue where the authority is located.
The Pathology Department Chair was very closely involved in the process and the school will provide top-notch service and on time. The morgue will be open to any Michigan Medical Examiner at $3,300/autopsy, which includes lab work and tissue examinations. Koch said it is similar to what the county did before the formation of the authority.
“Everything will continue to occur at the facility in Big Rapids. The only thing that changes is who is conducting the autopsies,‘ Koch said. “Instead of the county paying an annual fee to be part of the authority, Wexford County will pay by a per autopsy basis.‘
Tuesday’s meeting also will be the first and only time the full board will meet in April.
During its March 18 full board meeting, the commissioners discussed and voted to alter the meeting schedule so only one regular commissioners’ meeting would be held per month and one finance meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All other committee meetings would be canceled and those items would be handled during the one regularly scheduled board meeting.
In a recent executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it allows public bodies to temporarily conduct their meetings electronically, while also facilitating public participation, until 11:59 p.m. on April 15.
Under Executive Order 2020-15, public bodies can use the telephone- or video-conferencing methods to continue meeting and conducting business during the coronavirus public health crisis, so long as they follow certain procedures to ensure meaningful access and participation by members of the public body and the general public.
For Tuesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend‘ the meeting: by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer go to zoom.us and click on “Join‘ in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
Instructions for virtual meeting participation also will be available at wexfordcounty.org before the meeting Wednesday. The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 3 p.m.
