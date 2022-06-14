CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be looking at a statement of taxable values for the county when it convenes on Wednesday.
The commissioners are scheduled to approve the Taxable Valuations Report from Form L-4046. The report is broken down by tax classification for each township and city within the county. The valuations reported are the final taxable valuations as of the fourth Monday in May and not tentative taxable valuations, according to the forms within the agenda packet for Wednesday’s meeting.
This action has to be completed on or before the fourth Monday in June.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are multiple ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
