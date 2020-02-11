CADILLAC — On Tuesday, the Wexford County Executive Committee will be looking at a topic that was addressed or is in the process of being addressed in nearby counties.
That topic is regarding the county passing a resolution that states it would be a “sanctuary county‘ for the Second Amendment.
In the packet for the executive committee meeting, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch supplied five different resolutions from various counties regarding the topic including from Marquette, Cheboygan, Oscoda, Mackinac, and Osceola. She also gave the committee members a letter from Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, that states her support of the Second Amendment. Koch said she would recommend the four commissioners on the committee compare the various resolutions and develop one resolution that incorporates the language of one or all of the attached resolutions.
Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman and Executive Committee member Gary Taylor said the county was first contacted by people interested in having them pass a resolution within the last month. Since that time, he said the county has been researching the topic. He said he was not surprised this issue came to Wexford County and he didn’t think any commissioners would have a problem with passing a resolution.
“We all support the Second Amendment and we know it says you have the right to bear arms and own guns,‘ he said. “We support that.‘
If the committee approves a recommendation to pass on to the full board, it likely would be put on the Feb. 19 board of commissioners’ agenda.
In a 6 to 1 vote, Osceola County approved a sanctuary county resolution at its Feb. 4 commissioners meeting. The resolution was designed to prevent the enforcement of gun laws considered to be unconstitutional. On Feb. 11, the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to discuss a similar resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting.
