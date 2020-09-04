CADILLAC — In a quick meeting Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners gave chairman Gary Taylor the approval to sign the letter of interest on behalf of the county to pursue a COVID-19-related grant.
The commissioners voted 8-0, with Brian Potter absent, to pursue monies through the Community Development Block Grant Program through the state of Michigan. To receive monies from the grant, offered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, counties have to either agree to proceed or not proceed with the process.
In documentation in the meeting packet, rant program director Christine Whitz recommended the county agree to proceed with the process as the grant runs through the end of the calendar year.
Most of Wexford County's COVID-19 expenses are being reimbursed through other grant program but Whitz said with the uncertainty of what the next few months will bring, proceeding with the grant process could allow for reimbursement of unexpected expenses related to the pandemic.
Also during the meeting, the board voted 8-0 to enter into a new three-year agreement with Canteen Services, Inc. for food services at the Wexford County Jail. The cost per meal will be served is based on the number inmates served and ranges between $3.21 per meal for 34-55 inmates and $1.70 per meal at 116 inmates and above.
