CADILLAC — While some had no contested races to decied Tuesday, voters in multiple Wexford County townships decided which candidates would win their party's nomination.
Contested township races occurred in Antioch, Boon Cedar Creek, Greenwood, Haring, Slagle, South Branch, Springville and Wexford townships.
HARING TOWNSHIP
Three people sought the Republican nomination for the clerk's position in Haring Township.
Paula Dewey, Theron Parker, and Erik Olson ran for the party's nomination, with Dewey coming out victorious with 259 votes compared to Parker's 208 and Olson's 132.
Dewey will move on to the General Election in November, where she doesn't face any Democratic challenger.
The results, however, are not official until approved by the Wexford County Board of Canvassers, which should occur sometime Wednesday.
ANTIOCH TOWNSHIP
Republican candidate Joseph Gardner and Barbara Barnes were the top two vote getters for two Antioch Township trustee posistions. Gardner had 88 votes while Barnes had 77. Randy Lycka was the third candidate seeking one of the two positions and had 73 votes. The winners move on to General Election in November.
BOON TOWNSHIP
Republican candidate Matthew Beattie defeated fellow Republican Carl Reiter by a tally of 80-38 for the party's nomination for Boon Township supervisor. The winner moves on to General Election in November.
CEDAR CREEK TOWNSHIP
Republican candidate Justin Larry Paquette defeated fellow Republican Jack Dontje by a tally of 127-123 for the party's nomination for Cedar Creek Township supervisor. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Republican candidate Elizabeth Edwards defeated fellow Republican Jody Kanaziz by a tally of 141-104 for the party's nomination for Cedar Creek Township clerk. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Finally, Republican candidate Mary Hallett defeated fellow Republican John Fuscone by a tally of 150-103 for the party's nomination for Cedar Creek Township treasurer. The winner moves on to General Election in November.
The results for all three elections, however, are not official until approved by the Wexford County Board of Canvassers, which should occur sometime Wednesday.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP
Republican candidate Joann Cerka defeated fellow Republican Jolene Kukuk by a tally of 60-33 for the party's nomination for Greenwood Township treasurer. The winner moves on to General Election in November.
SLAGLE TOWNSHIP
Republican candidate Thomas Mannor defeated fellow Republican Phil Wendel by a tally of 76-47 for the party's nomination for Slagle Township supervisor. The winner moves on to General Election in November.
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP
Republican candidate Lori Goodrich defeated fellow Republican Michael Reilly by a tally of 59-22 for the party's nomination for South Branch Township supervisor. The winner moves on to General Election in November.
SPRINGVILLE TOWNSHIP
Republican candidate Jessica Boonstra defeated fellow Republican Ryan Wayne Squier by a tally of 184-77 for the party's nomination for Springville Township supervisor. The winner moves on to General Election in November.
WEXFORD TOWNSHIP
Republican candidate David Fox defeated fellow Republican Richelle Szegda by a tally of 97-55 for the party's nomination for Wexford Township treasurer. The winner moves on to General Election in November.
