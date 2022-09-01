CADILLAC — On Thursday, Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman confirmed voting equipment had gone missing and now law enforcement was involved trying to figure out how it happened.
Nyman said there was an issue with a township's voting equipment going missing before the recent August Primary. She also said it was unknown how long before the recent primary the equipment went missing.
Eventually, it found its way for sale online and it has local and state officials wondering how that happened.
"The equipment that went missing was not anything that could change a vote. It was a touchscreen VAT machine," she said. "No election data was on it and you can't get into the machine without the program cards and those were all accounted for."
Michigan Secretary Of State Jocelyn Benson emailed a comment to the Cadillac News Thursday afternoon regarding the missing election equipment.
“We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal acquired in Michigan," she wrote in an emailed statement. "Voter assist terminals are not used to tabulate ballots, but are typically used by voters with disabilities who need assistance marking their ballot privately at polling places. While our elections remain secure and safe, we take seriously all violations of election law and will be working with relevant authorities to assure there are consequences for those who break the law.”
Nyman said it was a piece of township equipment, but the investigation is looking into how and when it went missing. She said all Wexford County voting equipment, including the missing one, was turned over to the county in March, so they all could be updated. During that time when they were being updated, Nyman said she was gone on vacation, but as far as she knew, all voting equipment was picked up.
Colfax Township Clerk Becky Stoddard confirmed the equipment taken was a VAT machine or tablet from her township.
VAT stands for Voter Assist Terminal and is used to aid disabled or handicapped voters to fill out their ballots. Stoddard said voters use the touchscreen of the VAT machine to mark the ballot and then it is printed onto a piece of paper that is run through a tabulator and counted. She said the VAT itself is nothing more than a tablet similar to an iPad.
"It is a tablet for handicapped voters. No election data is on it. It was never used by the public and I'm the only person who voted on it in six or seven years," Stoddard said. "The MSP is investigating and I'm not sure what happened."
She said it is her understanding that the VAT machine ended up at Goodwill on its online auction site, but she has not had that verified. The Cadillac News also was trying to get that verified.
She said she found out the VAT was missing before last month's primary but there wasn't too much concern as she initially thought the equipment was still with service technicians. She said remembered talking the VAT machine into the county for updates on March 28. She also remembered talking to the representative from the county's election equipment vendor.
Stoddard said it was recommended she bring in the printer. She eventually did. She said she remembered taking the printer but not the VAT machine.
Regardless of what the investigation determines, Stoddard said she just hopes they get the equipment back because it is expensive to replace. Despite it not being used by the public, it is required to have one in case a voter needs it. For that reason, the township will have to replace it.
She also said the township is re-evaluating its processes regarding how this equipment is stored and transported. This includes getting a safe to store the equipment in.
"We are going to do things differently and will sign things in and out," she said.
Public Information Officer for the Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said an inquiry was fielded by the Lansing office regarding the missing machine Wednesday and Lansing MSP Public Affairs Manager Shanon Banner confirmed the Cadillac post was investigating a larceny of voting equipment. The investigation, however, is ongoing and they don't discuss ongoing investigations.
FBI Detroit Public Affairs Officer Special Agent Mara Schneider said she had not heard the bureau was investigating this case but was going to check into it further. The Cadillac News also reached out to the Secretary of State seeking comment but had not heard back as of roughly 1 p.m. Thursday.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.