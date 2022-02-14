MANTON — A Wexford County woman who took thousands from her adult child rather than pay expenses related to residing in an adult foster home pleaded guilty to embezzlement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.
In October, Tamala Taylor, 63, of Cadillac, was charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $20,000 to $50,000, which is a 10-year felony.
Friday, Taylor pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000, which is a five-year felony. Taylor also agreed to pay restitution to the victim, her child, in the amount of $32,578.81.
“Our Financial Crimes Division remains steadfast in pursuing instances of wrongdoing, especially in cases where the victim is a vulnerable adult,” Nessel said. “I’m proud of the work done to secure this guilty plea.”
Taylor used over $32,000 of her adult child’s money for her own purposes between 2018 and 2019 while her child resided in an Adult Foster Care (AFC) home in Manton. She refused to pay the full amount of her child’s rent at the AFC home and would not provide adequate funds for her child’s personal expenses, according to a press release issued by the attorney general's office.
A sentencing date is set for April 4 at 10 a.m. before Wexford County circuit court Judge Jason Elmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.