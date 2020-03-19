CADILLAC — Wednesday started with business as usual at the Wexford County Courthouse, but 10:30 a.m. that changed.
After a department head meeting was held it was determined the courthouse would be open by appointment only. Those who entered also would be screened to make sure they didn't have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher. Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the decision was made Wednesday due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the change, Koch said county offices are fully staffed and doing the business of the county. She anticipates the first couple of days of the change will be difficult, but the county will work with the public to accommodate their needs.
"A lot of the work (people come to the courthouse for) can be done over the phone, by email or by some online capacity. People don't need to come into the courthouse for as much as they think they do," she said.
Somethings, however, do need to be done at the courthouse, according to Koch.
If some paperwork needs to be dropped off, it can be left with security personnel and they take the documents to the appropriate office. Likewise, Koch said if they need to pick up something it can either be mailed to them or left for them at the security station.
The hope is to be back to normal by April 6, but Koch said that will be dependant on recommendations by the state and/or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the courthouse was only allowing access by appointment, Koch said the regularly scheduled Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday was still a go.
During the meeting, the commissioner discussed altering the meeting schedule so only one regular commissioners' meeting would be held per month and one finance meeting. All other committee meetings would be canceled and those items would be handled during the one regularly scheduled board meeting.
"Business of the county has to continue, we have to figure out the best way to do that and keep everyone safe at the same time. It is an interesting dance for sure," Koch said earlier in the day Wednesday.
The commissioners ultimately voted to alter the monthly meeting scheduled to only hold a finance committee meeting on the first Wednesday of the month and a board of commissioners' meeting on the third Wednesday of the month with the exception of Apri. In April that meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 14.
Prior to the start of Wednesday's meeting, Commissioner Joe Hurlburt made the motion to cancel the meeting with the exception of acting on the resolution that would change the county's meeting schedule. The other commissioners, however, didn't agree and did not support the motion.
After the meeting, Hurlburt, who is a paramedic, said the state is currently in a state of emergency and with the exception of the resolution to alter the meeting scheduled there wasn't anything on the agenda that couldn't be tabled or addressed in the future.
The county and other public bodies now have another option to help limit exposure to COVID-19 due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-15.
In the order, it allows public bodies to use temporarily change to the Open Meetings Act to conduct their meetings electronically, while also facilitating public participation, until 11:59 p.m. on April 15.
Under Executive Order 2020-15, public bodies can use telephone- or video-conferencing methods to continue meeting and conducting business during the coronavirus public health crisis, so long as they follow certain procedures to ensure meaningful access and participation by members of the public body and the general public.
Public bodies must meet the following criteria when holding a public meeting electronically:
• Ensure two-way communication for members and the public to hear and address each other.
• Provide adequate notice to the public of the meeting.
• Post a public meeting notice on their website.
• Permit participants to record or broadcast the public meeting.
• Allow participants to address the public body during a public comment period.
The order also temporarily authorizes public bodies, departments, and agencies to use technology to enable remote participation in public comment and hearings and temporarily excuses school boards from monthly meeting requirements.
