Wexford drops back to 9 cases

CADILLAC — Wexford County's COVID-19 cases have dropped back to nine, after briefly appearing to have 10 confirmed cases.
The difference highlights one of the difficulties in precisely reporting, moment-to-moment, how many cases are in any one county at any given time.
The state of Michigan updates confirmed COVID-19 cases daily in the afternoon, with tallies for each county as well as some out-of-state, or imprisoned populations.
But the local health departments investigate those confirmed COVID-19 cases, and upon investigation sometimes discover that the case should properly be counted in another county.
That's what happened this week, when the state of Michigan showed 10 Wexford County COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but District Health Department No. 10 showed nine.
In this case, the person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, SARS-COV-2, is actually a downstate resident. That person previously lived in Wexford County but had moved out of the county without updating their address, causing the state to attribute the case to Wexford County, according to DHD No. 10 spokesperson Jeannine Taylor. But that person's COVID-19 case is properly counted elsewhere.
On Thursday, the state's tally of COVID-19 once again showed nine cases, meaning there have been no new cases in Wexford County since Monday.
And there was another discrepency between state and local health department numbers Thursday afternoon, with the state saying there were 15 cases in Missaukee County and DHD No. 10 reporting that there were 16.
"Cases literally change by the minute in MDSS," Taylor said, referencing the Michigan Disease Surveillance System. "If Missaukee went in and pulled numbers after the state did, another could have been added. That’s why I wait for our (communicable disease) nurse to give me the daily numbers because she gives the ones that have been vetted by our team."
This week, the local health department has started reporting probable COVID-19 cases; testing has not yet confirmed the diagnosis. On Thursday, DHD No. 10 reported that Missaukee County had a new probably case, bringing the number of probable cases to six in Missaukee County, six in Wexford, and one in Lake.
The health department also follows close contacts of confirmed patients. As of Thursday, Wexford County had 30 people being actively tracked and 7 who had completed their monitoring period. Missaukee had two active and eight complete while Lake had six active and one complete.
Lake and Osceola counties, however, were holding steady at two and eight confirmed cases, respectively. Neither Lake nor Osceola counties have had any COVID-19 deaths. Wexford County has had two, with one woman dying Sunday (it was reported on Monday). Missaukee County has had one death.
On Thursday afternoon the state reported 41,379 total COVID-19 cases since tracking began in March and 3,789 deaths.
