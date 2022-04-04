CADILLAC — Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker believes a purchase made last year will help him to do his job as well as make the job of other agencies and departments easier.
Last summer, Baker purchased a drone after months of research and inquiries about what would best suit the needs of the county and his department. After that research, Baker decided to purchase the DJI Matrice 300 Drone. While the drone was not a cheap purchase, costing more than $10,000, Baker said it will help in many ways.
Of course, it will help with search and rescue-type incidents as it has a thermal imagining camera that would allow for missing persons or those on the lam from law enforcement to be found. With the winter season relinquishing its grip, Baker said many people will be out enjoying nature. Whether that is in one of the many forests in the area or on a river, the drone can assist in the search if anyone becomes lost or injured.
He said he also has already used it to assist law enforcement after suspects took off from the scene during a traffic stop in Missaukee County.
“They took off in a cornfield. So I went out there and looked around for about an hour and a half or so,” Baker said. “Police came to the conclusion that the person got picked up by a vehicle and left so they were not in the area, but I was able to go out there and use it to assist them.”
He also said he has been on standby last Labor Day weekend after a shooting occurred in the Manton area, but he was not needed.
Baker said the drone can assist when there are wildfires and with that season just around the corner the drone will be ready to go. He said it can be used in the aftermath of wildfires or can be used before planes are up in the air to determine where the head of the wildfire is and what direction it is going in, which will be a crucial aid to firefighters as they determine how to battle the blaze or if homes need to be evacuated.
Baker said it can get that information to those who need it quicker, which could be the difference in saving a home or a life.
While assisting in search and rescue for law enforcement as well as fire departments with wildfires or residential blazes, Baker said he also can use the drone to assess storm damage.
“Let’s say a storm comes through like we had in 2018, I could use the drone for damage assessment. Could see how many trees are down, which way the straight-line winds came through or a tornado,” he said. “I could send those pictures to the weather service and for use by our GIS office.”
He also said it has already been used for checking county facilities.
For example, after the new HVAC system was installed at the Wexford County Civic Arena, Baker said he used the drone to take rooftop pictures so they could be sent to the county’s insurance company. He said it is a quick way to check on areas that are hard to see or reach and safer than sending a person to do it, especially if there is a need to use a ladder.
In addition to purchasing the drone, Baker said he had to be trained on it and pass FCC licensing.
When the drone was purchased, Baker said the price also included a one-day course with the company. That training included him getting a walk-through of how to operate the drone and a demo of everything it could do. He also took a two-day workshop to get prepared to take a test so he could earn his FCC remote pilot’s license.
Although Baker is just starting with using the drone, he said he can already see how this will be something he can use more and more.
“Drones are huge and they are just kind of getting started. When you look at just manpower,” he said. “If law enforcement needs to search for someone, they don’t have 45 people that go out into a field and find someone. With the drone, it can take two people to go and do what you need to do.”
He also said the sheriff’s office is getting someone trained on it so two people within the county can use it. That way if he is on vacation or unavailable there is still someone who can operate the drone and vice-versa. He also said it already has proven useful to assist out-of-county agencies and he can see that continuing too.
“Just like everything else, manpower is gone. They (outside agencies) don’t have the people they used to work and to do these things,” he said. “So any chance that we could help out, absolutely.”
